Two women, both 58, are dead after a head-on collision between a sedan and an SUV east of Navan on Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, both of the drivers who were alone in the vehicle are deceased," said Staff Sgt. Danyluk with Ottawa Police.

Emergency crews were called to Colonial Rd. near Canaan Rd., in Sarsfield, at about 10:30 a.m. Paramedics said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was in one of the vehicles also died in the crash.

An air ambulance was initially requested for transport, but was called off.

People in the area warn of at least two winding turns on Colonial Rd. where the collision took place. One resident told CTV that some vehicles pass so close together the drivers' side mirrors will be torn off.

Another resident, Marlene Potvin, said the roads in the area all well maintained but speeding can be an issue.

"I think some of them drive too fast for the roads... it's pretty straight but there are curves in the road, you don't drive too fast you're okay," Potvin said.

Police did not comment on the cause of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Colonial Road remained closed for several hours between Canaan and Birchgrove.