Ottawa Police say two people are facing mulitple charges after discovering weapons and narcotics in a home in city's south end.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Walkley Road.

Police seized:

  • Two loaded handguns
  • One loaded magazine for an assault rifle
  • Marijuana
  • Powdered cocaine
  • Crack cocaine
  • MDMA pills
  • Liquid morphine
  • Canadian Currency

Michael Lavigne, 26, and Dana Kane, 27, are facing several charges under the criminal code.