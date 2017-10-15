

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say two people are facing mulitple charges after discovering weapons and narcotics in a home in city's south end.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Walkley Road.

Police seized:

Two loaded handguns

One loaded magazine for an assault rifle

Marijuana

Powdered cocaine

Crack cocaine

MDMA pills

Liquid morphine

Canadian Currency

Michael Lavigne, 26, and Dana Kane, 27, are facing several charges under the criminal code.