Two people facing firearm, drug charges after police search
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 5:37PM EDT
Ottawa Police say two people are facing mulitple charges after discovering weapons and narcotics in a home in city's south end.
Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Walkley Road.
Police seized:
- Two loaded handguns
- One loaded magazine for an assault rifle
- Marijuana
- Powdered cocaine
- Crack cocaine
- MDMA pills
- Liquid morphine
- Canadian Currency
Michael Lavigne, 26, and Dana Kane, 27, are facing several charges under the criminal code.