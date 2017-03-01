

With Red Bull Crashed Ice just days away the athletes will take their first practice runs down the newly created Ottawa course. Along with experts and returning competitors, there will be rookies skating down the icy slope.

Andrew Hamilton and Jeremy Silburt, both 32, are two new additions to this year’s competition. Both from Ottawa, they will be taking part in the 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice Goalies Race.

On Wednesday, the long-time friends headed to the top of the course for the first time to see what they are in for this weekend.

“It’s absolutely terrifying, like that video online does no justice to this course,” Hamilton said.

The four goalies that are competing on Saturday will be able to practice the course tomorrow.

Staring down the 35 metre vertical drop, the pair admitted the jumps along the course will not be easy to manage, especially with the added goalie equipment.

“I’m scared of that gap right off the bat,” said Silburt. “That’ll be something, trying to clear that in goalies pads – at least we’ll have the extra padding.”

Silburt and Hamilton have been goalies their entire hockey career – both have not played competitively since University. The pair said they have both been training to make sure they are at the top of their game.

“Doing some stretching, and a lot of cardio,” Hamilton said. “I’ve seen these guys skate a lot in this and it’s not going to be easy in goalie equipment.”

The Crashed Ice Races are downtown Ottawa on March 3rd and 4th.

On Friday & Saturday, the gates will open to the public at 4p.m. and races will begin both nights at 6p.m.