400 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to Quebec to help flood ravaged communities there.

The latest update from the city of Gatineau is that 500 people have left their homes due to flooding. Across the province that numbers triples, with more than 1,500 people forced from their homes and thousands more frantically trying to save theirs.

Since May first, roughly 90 mm of rain has fallen in the area, according to Environment Canada. This includes 40 mm from Friday, May 5th.

With more rain in the forecast the situation is expected to continue.

The Government of Quebec has already announced that residents in Gatineau will be entitled to some form compensation for having to leave their homes. More details are expected to be released, but is said to include accommodation, food and clothing.

Residents interested in filling sandbags are to Aréna Campeau at 165 Des Sables Street, Saturday and Synday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The town of Pontiac has also issued a mandatory evacuation for residents there.

It is recommended volunteers bring shovels and gloves.