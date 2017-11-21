

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A scary few minutes for a pilot in the capital as he was forced to make an emergency landing on a strip of road in the city's west end.

The single engine plane landed on Rifle Road near Carling just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pilot was the only person on board and suffered no injuries.

Witness, Tirique Mayers spoke with the pilot not long after the plane came down.

"He would have landed on the road he said, but he hit a speed limit sign, which brought him off the road," he explained. "He didn't land in the ditch but he landed on the side of the road just outside my workplace."

Mayers said his colleagues witnessed the plane dip and it made it want to go out and check on the pilot.

He said the pilot was in good spirits despite the emergency landing.