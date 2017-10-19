Ottawa Police now confirm they located a handgun following an investigation Thursday morning that kept Glebe Collegiate High School in lockdown mode.

Police also told CTV reporter Joanne Schnurr one male teenager was arrested after a bullet was found on the grounds of the school.

Glebe was placed into secure school mode Thursday morning after police received a call about a possible weapon.

Students are now free to leave classrooms but are told to remain in the school.

They will be dismissed at the regular school time.

Photos sent to CTV News show students siting on classroom floors as Police cars surrounded the school.

The Ottawa Police canine unit was also used in the investigation.

According to police, the call came in around 10:45 a.m. and they were unsure if the alleged weapon was on campus or just mentioned.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board said that all staff and students were safe during the lockdown.