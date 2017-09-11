

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police were called to 262 Murray Street, just east of King Edward Avenue around 2:30am after several reports of gunshots were fired in a mostly residential area. Officers found shell casings around the perimetre of 262 Murray Street but did not find any victims or suspects. Ottawa Police are requesting the public's help for any information regarding the shooting investigation. If you have information, please call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613.236.1222, ext. 5050.