Ottawa Police investigate overnight shooting
Police attend a shooting in Ottawa that left 25-year-old Ashton Dickson dead.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 5:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 8:26AM EDT
Ottawa Police were called to 262 Murray Street, just east of King Edward Avenue around 2:30am after several reports of gunshots were fired in a mostly residential area. Officers found shell casings around the perimetre of 262 Murray Street but did not find any victims or suspects. Ottawa Police are requesting the public's help for any information regarding the shooting investigation. If you have information, please call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613.236.1222, ext. 5050.