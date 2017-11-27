

Newstalk 580 CGRA





Ottawa Police have identified the city's 14th homicide victim of 2017 as an 18-year-old man.

Zakaria Iqbal died of his injuries after a stabbing in Vanier late Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Montreal Road and Lajoie Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a disturbance.

Police say officers found a man on the ground with no vital signs. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.