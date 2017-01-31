One arrested after police operation in Stittsville
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 11:20PM EST
A large police presence in a typically quiet Stittsville neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Police were called to Elm Street at Cypress around 5:30pm. The tactical unit , K-9 officers and paramedics all responded.
Just over three hours later police indicated the situation was resolved.
Ottawa police Inspector Sandra McLaren said one person was arrested without incident. No reports of any injuries.
Charges are pending.
