

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents are being told to expect a balmy winter, with normal snowfall.

Environment Canada issued its winter forecast for Canada this morning.

The three month outlook for December, January and February predicts Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see milder than normal temperatures.

Environment Canada says rain and snowfall levels in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario are expected to be “normal” over the next three months. Southern Ontario, including Toronto, will see “above normal” precipitation levels this winter.

In November, the Weather Network predicted Canadians will see a “classic” Canadian winter. The network's winter foredcast said Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will see “above normal levels of precipitation” this Winter.