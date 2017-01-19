Kingston, Ont. teen arrested after motel room's TV, curtains, bedding, light bulbs go missing
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:39AM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A teen from Kingston, Ont. allegedly overstepped the checkout policy at a local motel after a recent stay.
Kingston police say the 19-year-old stayed at the motel earlier this month.
After he checked out, staff noticed most of the room's contents had gone missing.
Police allege the teen made off with the television, the remote, the cable box, curtains, bedding and the bulbs from the lamps.
Police came across the young man in a local parking lot on Tuesday and arrested him.
The teen, whose name was not released, has been charged with theft.
