Five displaced in Gatineau fire
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 5:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 5:57AM EST
Five Gatineau residents are displaced after fire destroyed a duplex on Archambault Street off Montreal Road and Greber Boulevard. Three people escaped one of the units when fire broke out around 9:40 pm Sunday night. Fire could be seen through the second floor windows as 29 firefighters battled the blaze. It was under control one hour later. Fire officials are investigating the cause.