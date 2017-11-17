Charges laid after early morning shooting
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2017 4:40PM EST
Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a shooting in the west end.
The call came in at 7:06 a.m. Friday, from Monterey Drive in Nepean.
One man was arrested later in the morning.
Ottawa Police say 18-year-old Austin Riley Emmerson is facing the following charges:
- Attempt to commit an offence, Break and Enter
- Discharge firearm with intent
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Breach of Probation
Emmerson is also the victim of the shooting. He is in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate and are seeking a second suspect. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.