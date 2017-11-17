

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a shooting in the west end.

The call came in at 7:06 a.m. Friday, from Monterey Drive in Nepean.

One man was arrested later in the morning.

Ottawa Police say 18-year-old Austin Riley Emmerson is facing the following charges:

Attempt to commit an offence, Break and Enter

Discharge firearm with intent

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Pointing a firearm

Breach of Probation

Emmerson is also the victim of the shooting. He is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking a second suspect. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.