Body found in Ottawa pool
Police investigate the discovery of a body at an apartment on Riverside Drive, Dec. 23, 2016
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 10:42PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 10:49PM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in a pool in the city's east end.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday.
Paramedics say the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found at the bottom of a pool there.
The cause of death is not yet known.