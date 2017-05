CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a body found in Ottawa's Kanata area.

Police were called to a pathway off Emerald Meadows Drive near Eagleson Rd. around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017.

It's a small wooded area with a stream and marsh. The major crime unit has taken over the case.

Police say foul play is not suspected and an autopsy will be conducted today.

The investigation is ongoing.