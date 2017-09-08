

CTV Ottawa, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters have confirmed 80 cattle have been killed in a massive blaze at a farm on Prince of Wales Drive.

The fire broke out early Friday afternoon on the Black Rapids Farm on Prince of Wales, just north of Fallowfield Road.

No humans were hurt.

A stretch of Prince of Wales remains closed between Fallowfield Road and Amberwood Crescent.

Fire officials say only 12 cattle, grazing in a nearby pasture, were spared.

Three farm structures were destroyed, including a 125-year-old barn.

The area has no hydrants, so water had to be trucked in to help battle the blaze.

The massive plume of smoke that rose above the blaze could be seen from the airport, Hunt Club and parts of Barrhaven.

More to come...

UPDATE: Prince of Wales Barn Fire. Firefighters in fire attack on barn structures. No reported injuries. Unconfirmed cattle lost #ottnews pic.twitter.com/dlEWYXm6wf — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 8, 2017

Fire ripping through Black Rapids Dairy Farm on Prince of Wales, a staple in the area @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/vEXZkjSzQB — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 8, 2017

Visibility is extremely poor because of the smoke. Fire alarms sounding in distance @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/rVTBkS3Tz5 — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 8, 2017