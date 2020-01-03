OTTAWA -- A wrong way driver is facing several charges, including impairment, for an incident on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say a man was allegedly caught driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 417, west of Ottawa on Jan. 2 around 8 p.m. Westbound drivers had to swerve to avoid a collision. OPP eventually stopped the driver near Panmure Road. He was arrested and taken for further testing.

Police have charged 68-year-old Donald Corbett of Lanark, Ontario with several charges, including operation while impaired by drug, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available. His licence has been suspended and his pick-up truck has been impounded for seven days.

Corbett is expected to appear in court on Feb. 25.