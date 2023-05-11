World's first micro-modular reactor to be built in Chalk River, Ont.

The world's first micro-modular reactor will be built at the site at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) in Chalk River, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) The world's first micro-modular reactor will be built at the site at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) in Chalk River, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina