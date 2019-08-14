

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa worker was hurt in an elevator shaft in a Centretown building under construction.

The man was working in an elevator shaft at the site at the corner of Gloucester and Metcalfe. Ottawa Fire Service deployed its Rope Rescue unit to help retrieve the patient and lift him to safety.

The 911 call for assistance came in just before 9 am.

Traffic on Nepean, Gloucester and Nepean streets was affected until mid-morning.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

The building is owned by Claridge Homes. Claridge Homes would not provide a statement Wednesday.