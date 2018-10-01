

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 41-year-old Tay Valley Township man is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal ATV crash in Lanark County.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers responded to a call about an ATV crash on Lavant Mill Road in Lanark Highlands Township around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

42-year-old Jennifer Ann Stanzel of Tay Valley Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keith Wheeler is charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death and Failing to Provide a Breath Sample under the Criminal Code.