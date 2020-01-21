GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Police say a woman in her 60s was injured during an overnight home invasion in Hull.

Police were called to an apartment building on rue Laramée at around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Four people have been arrested, but charges have not been announced. Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Police say the crime scene is being held as the investigation continues.