11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end

An 11-year-old boy died in the hospital after being rescued from the Carp River in Ottawa's west end.

It's the second drowning death of a young child in Ottawa in a week.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child "possibly drowning," at the Carp River Conservation Area.

Ottawa police say the boy was with a friend at the conservation area when he somehow entered the water. The friend called 911.

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio says when firefighters arrived on the scene, the caller was on a bridge and told firefighters their friend "had jumped from the bridge into the water."

"There was no area for our Water Rescue Team to launch their boat, so our members put on their PFDs (personal flotation devices) and made their way into the water to begin searching," DeFazio said.

"While searching, one of our members located the missing child and with the help of other members, pulled the child to the surface."

Firefighters immediately began CPR and lifesaving measures, and paramedics continued to attempt to revive the boy en route to hospital, according to police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone in the area at the time of the drowning is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

"We all offer our condolences to the boy’s family and loved ones," police said.

The Carp River Conservation Area is located on Terry Fox Drive, between Richardson Side Road and Campeau Drive.

On June 3, a boy drowned in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.