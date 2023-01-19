Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

It won't quite compare to last Friday's big storm, but a significant amount of snow is headed towards Ottawa and will likely impact evening commutes around the city.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital, warning of heavy snow and reduced visibility beginning Thursday evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

The forecast calls for total snowfall amounts between 5 to 10 centimetres.

Last Thursday and Friday, more than 20 centimetres of snow fell in Ottawa.

The snow is expected to taper off to periods of light snow by Friday morning.

It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon and the forecast high is -3 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9.

Temperatures will stay steady around -4 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -10.

Periods of light snow will continue into Friday morning with a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres. Friday’s forecast high is -3 C and the wind chill will make it feel more like -9 in the morning.

It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Friday evening and temperatures will drop to -8 C overnight.

On Saturday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -2 C.