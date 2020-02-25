OTTAWA -- After four days of spring-like weather, Canada’s top weather forecaster warns the “major weather system of the winter” is set to hit Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew – Pembroke and Barry’s Bay and Smiths Falls-Lanark area.

The weather agency says “light snow is expected to develop tonight over portions of the area. This snow will move northeastward Wednesday and become heavy late in the day. The heavy snow will then continue through Wednesday night before tapering to flurries Thursday.”

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa that Ottawa will see 20 to 30 cm of snow by Thursday morning.

“I think it’s going to be, essentially, confined to Wednesday, beginning after the morning commute. Periods of heavy snow during the day and the afternoon commute will be the tough moment,” Phillips said Tuesday afternoon.

The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 centimetres of snow on Feb. 7.

Phillips says the heavy snow, along with strong winds, will reduce visibility during the afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday around Ottawa.

Ottawa has received 163 centimetres of snow so far this winter. During the same period last winter, Ottawa had received 269 centimetres of snow.

“The winter has not been punishing,” Phillips said. He added there’s “been a lot of variety with the weather. I always think that when you have a couple of cold days but then you get a couple of mild days …. It makes the winter goes faster.”

With the end of winter in sight, Phillips is burying expectations this could be the final storm of winter.

“If we look from this point on, Ottawa still gets about a quarter of its annual snowfall.”

Phillips told CFRA’s Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Tuesday morning that from Feb. 24 until the final snowfall, Ottawa typically gets about 55 centimetres of snow.