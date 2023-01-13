Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 16 cm of snow on Friday
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 blanketed Ottawa with 16 cm of fresh snow on Friday, slowing down the commute for drivers and transit riders.
Now, officials say the city of Ottawa's full fleet of snowplows and equipment are deployed to clear roads and sidewalks.
"Staff and crews are focused on our sidewalks, priority road network and winter cycling network," Quentin Levesque, director of roads and parking services, said Friday morning.
"We'll continue that work throughout the day today to improve those conditions out on our transportation network."
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 2 to 5 cm of snow by Friday evening.
Environment Canada says between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday, a total of 16 cm of snow has been recorded at the Ottawa Airport. Another 7.3 cm of snow fell on Thursday in Ottawa before freezing rain and rain moved through the area.
Environment Canada is reporting 14 cm of snow at the Gatineau Airport, as of 4 p.m.
The storm forced the cancellation of all school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, and slowed down the commute on roads.
Levesque says snowplows have started to move into residential neighbourhoods to clear the snow, but notes the intensity of the snow Friday morning slowed down the clean up.
Levesque warns it will take a few days to clean up from the storm.
"This will be a longer duration clean up, just given the significance of the amount of snow accumulation that's out there we'll be working into the weekend."
OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes today due to the road conditions. The transit service is reducing the number of articulated buses where it can on routes.
The Confederation Line is operating normally with no delays as of 4:30 p.m., according to OC Transpo.
Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to avoid all "unnecessary travel" in the Ottawa area due to the storm. A video released by the OPP says Ottawa OPP officers have been responding to multiple collisions on Highway 416 and 417 Friday morning.
Leeds County OPP also reported multiple collisions on Hwy. 401 between Gananoque and Mallorytown.
The winter storm warning covers Ottawa, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake and Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden..
Parking ban
The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime winter weather parking ban for Friday to allow crews to plow streets "easily and effectively."
The winter parking ban will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Only vehicles with on-street parking permits can park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.
Six park and rides will be open for parking during the winter weather parking ban. The locations are:
- Riverview (at Earl Armstrong)
- Innovation (at Innovation Drive)
- Chapel Hill
- Nepean Woods (at Strandherd Drive)
- Greenboro
- Leitrim
Vehicles may also park at the following locations during the winter weather parking ban:
- Kanata Recreation Centre – 100 Charlie Rogers Place
- Minto Recreation Centre – 3500 Cambrian Road
- Ray Friel Recreation Centre – 1585 Tenth Line Road
- Tom Brown Arena – 141 Bayview Station Road
- Strathcona Park – 25 Range Road
- Jules Morin Park – 400 Clarence Street East
- Centrepointe Park – 260 Centrepointe Drive
Laurier Avenue near Ottawa City Hall on Friday. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow during the first significant storm of 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa weather
Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.
Snow ending overnight then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Low minus 9 C.
Sunny on Saturday, with a high of minus 6 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of minus 7 C.
Monday will see sunshine and a high of minus 8 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Green comet to fly by Earth for first time in 50,000 years in February: researchers
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Virginia school searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher was shot
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Risk of flooding and ice for the Maritimes continues into weekend
The snowiest part of a storm system hit fast and hard across the Maritimes Friday morning and afternoon.
Toronto
-
Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal
Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.
-
Another Toronto home was almost fraudulently sold. This time the sale was stopped
Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.
-
Latest leak sent 59 million litres of sewage into Hamilton Harbour
About 59 million litres of sewage has been spilling into the Hamilton Harbour over the last 26 years as a result of a recently discovered leak.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Temagami suspect accused of making online threats, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected with online threats of young people in the area.
-
Sudbury driver charged with red light violation after two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17.
London
-
Body of man found two weeks after being reported missing
Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found. Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.
-
Flag lowered at London city hall after search of former residential school site in Saskatchewan
The flag outside London city hall be lowered to half-mast for three days.
-
Police identify victim of fatal crash near Clinton, Ont.
OPP in Huron County have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Central Huron on Thursday. Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
Manitoba NDP says delay in budget preparations sign of ongoing government 'chaos'
The Manitoba government is weeks behind its traditional time frame for consultations on the spring budget, and the Opposition New Democrats say it is a sign of dysfunction that also includes staff and cabinet changes.
Kitchener
-
Subdued scene in Port Dover for Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Disassembled firearm found behind Cambridge high school
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.
Calgary
-
Respite care workers return to Calgary's Rotary Flames House
Staff members pulled away from their roles providing respite care for children and their families in Calgary will be returning to their regular duties.
-
Thousands of fish found dead in Banff National Park
Parks Canada says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.
-
Calgary officer's shooting of getaway driver in Auburn Bay justified: ASIRT
An investigation into a Calgary Police Service member's decision to fire shots into a suspect vehicle in 2018, hitting the driver twice, found the officer's actions were warranted.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
Court appeal dismissed for man who murdered Saskatoon father of 5
Saskatchewan’s court of appeals has dismissed an application to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty in the death of a Saskatoon father of five.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in 'violent assault' on One Arrow First Nation
RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a"violent assault" involving a gun at the One Arrow First Nation.
Edmonton
-
'Insane': Edmonton-born Kyle Edward Ball on selling his first horror feature to Shudder, online leak, and Friday the 13th hometown premiere
An Edmonton-born filmmaker's genre-defying debut feature hits theatres on Friday the 13th, including at Metro Cinema in his hometown.
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. health officials holding news conference on respiratory illness season
B.C.'s health minister and top doctor will provide an update on the ongoing respiratory illness season at a news conference this afternoon.
-
B.C. mall hit with pepper spray for 2nd time in less than a month: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after pepper spray was discharged at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., just three weeks after a similar incident unfolded at the same mall.
-
‘Residents deserve to feel safe and secure’: Surrey RCMP seize weapons, large amount of drugs
One person is in custody after police in Surrey seized nearly two kilograms of illicit drugs, eight weapons and thousands in cash from a home in Whalley.
Regina
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
-
Looking back at the history of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School
As Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world begin to process the recent findings at the old grounds of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School site, its history remains as the longest-running Residential School in existence.
-
2 from Regina arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle near Yorkton
Two people from Regina are facing several drug related charges after Yorkton RCMP searched a stolen vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 7.