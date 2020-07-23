OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $8.5 million.

OLG says there were two winning tickets for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw, with each ticketing splitting the jackpot.

One winning jackpot ticket, worth $8,539,083, was sold in Ottawa. The other winning jackpot lottery ticket was sold in Quebec.

The winning numbers were 5, 14, 19, 42, 46, 47 and the bonus number was 8.

Earlier this week, OLG announced two Nepean men recently won separate Lotto Max jackpots in May and June.

Kenneth Donald, 50, of Nepean, won the $15 million jackpot in the May 12 Lotto Max draw.

Gary Comber, 74, of Nepean won a $25 million jackpot on June 9. OLG says Comber purchased his ticket using PlayOLG.ca