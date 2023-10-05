Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $5 million.

OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean.

The winning numbers for last night's Lotto 6/49 classic draw were 18, 19, 26, 27, 29, 30 and the bonus number 34.

The jackpot is worth $5 million.

The Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday. The classic draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize.