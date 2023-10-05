Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area
Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $5 million.
OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean.
The winning numbers for last night's Lotto 6/49 classic draw were 18, 19, 26, 27, 29, 30 and the bonus number 34.
The jackpot is worth $5 million.
The Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday. The classic draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Cornwall, Ont. homeowners call for action after vehicles crash into backyard five times
-
new this morning
new this morning Muggy Thursday before showers arrive
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer, Toronto's integrity commissioner has found.
BREAKING Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teen
Members from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
After week of summer-like weather, Toronto set to see rainy cool-down
It appears that Toronto residents will finally have to trade in their beach umbrellas for the regular kind as a stretch of summer-like fall weather comes to an end.
-
Double stabbing in Scarborough leaves woman in critical condition
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a double stabbing overnight in Scarborough that also left a youth injured, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Quebec government to offer economic update on Nov. 7
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Thursday morning that he will offer his economic update on Nov. 7.
-
Some Montreal residents can expect steep tax bill increases
Montrealers can expect to see a bump on their next tax bill as many boroughs are raising their local taxes, blaming inflation and the rising costs of contracts.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
London
-
Rollover crash closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 19
Testimony from a Windsor police digital forensic expert continued on Wednesday, and the jury heard excerpts from Nathaniel Veltman’s manifesto. Here’s what you missed.
-
Sister of homicide victim wants new resources to help Indigenous women
The sister of a homicide victim is calling for more resources to help Indigenous women, trans individuals, and two-spirited people.
Winnipeg
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in Exchange District shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a shooting on Sunday in the city’s Exchange District.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
Calgary
-
Update on new Calgary event centre expected
Calgarians may feel a sense of déjà-vu as the event centre committee prepares for another meeting on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta country music star calls on public to reject renewed application for coal project
The company that had its application for a coal exploration project in the eastern slopes of the Rockies cancelled by the Canadian government is trying to revive the idea.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
-
Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car
A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Serious delays' on south Anthony Henday Drive due to crash: police
Westbound Anthony Henday Drive is "experiencing serious delays" between 111 Street and Rabbit Hill Road because of a crash, police say.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint
Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.
-
Resident made several crosswalk complaints to city before fatal pedestrian crash
Residents of a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood say they were asking for signals at an area crosswalk even before a senior died on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
-
'We can not continue to just warehouse our seniors in shelters': Growing homeless crisis sees more seniors with nowhere to live
Joseph Doran never imagined he'd retire from a lifetime of working and – at 86 years old – end up in a homeless shelter.
-
Vancouver councillors vote unanimously to review future of city’s 'view cones'
Vancouver’s skyline could look much different in the future, as councillors agree to review the future of the city’s “view cones.”
Regina
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 people
An apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.
-
-
