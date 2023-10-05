Ottawa

    • Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area

    Lotto 6/49

    Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $5 million.

    OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean.

    The winning numbers for last night's Lotto 6/49 classic draw were 18, 19, 26, 27, 29, 30 and the bonus number 34.

    The jackpot is worth $5 million.

    The Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday. The classic draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize.

