Winner of Russell Catch the Ace lottery catches $1.4 million prize

The ace of spades was worth $1.4 million for Laura Beriault.

Beriault won the Kin Club of Russell's Catch the Ace lottery on Sunday, with the ace of spades located in envelope 44.

The Kin Club of Russell pulled Beriault's ticket during the live draw on Facebook Live. Beriault wasn't home when the Kin Club of Russell called shortly before staff opened her chosen envelope of 44, where the ace of spades was located.

There were three envelopes left from the original 52 heading into Sunday's draw.

Over $1.75 million was raised for local charities during the Catch the Ace Lottery, which lasted 50 weeks. Money raised during the lottery will support the Good Neighbour's Food Bank, the Kin Club of Russell's Store Centre for Local Service Clubs and Charities, Osgoode Care Centre, the Valoris Foundation, Victoria Quilts Canada and the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation.