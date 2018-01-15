We have your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the Ottawa Home and Remodeling Show that’s taking place this weekend at the EY Centre!

With a full roster of speakers with expertise in renovations and DIY, find incredible advice, tips and inspiration on the Ottawa Home + Remodeling Show. On the Main Stage. This year headliner is HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler. also feature numerous other experts in renovations and DIY .

Show runs from Thursday, Jan 18th to Sunday, Jan 21st at the EY Centre!

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest opens at 12:00 p.m. noon on Monday, Jan. 15 and closes at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.