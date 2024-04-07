Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so

Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

Environment Canada's forecast shows there are currently no cities in either southern or eastern Ontario that will be cloud-free on April 8.

"Nowhere in southern Ontario is expected to be cloud-free on Monday, so follow your local forecast closely!" Environment Canada said in a social media post.

The question remains whether the cloud cover will be patchy enough to view the eclipse.

The forecast for eastern Ontario cities such as Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston currently show a mix of sun and clouds with double-digit temperatures.

Belleville could be fully obstructed from the eclipse – the forecast currently shows overcast skies throughout the day.

While forecasts show cloud cover, conditions can change quickly and are often hard to predict.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says as the eclipse moves into eastern Ontario, around Kingston and Cornwall, conditions look to be slightly better than in southern Ontario, but still favour clouds.

"The further east you are, the better," Phillips said.

"But even with clouds, it doesn't make the experience less awesome."

Environment Canada had originally predicted blanket cloud cover in the Niagara region and cities around Lake Erie's shores, but later updated the forecast to show a mix of sun and clouds.

The forecast looks more favourable as the eclipse moves into southern Quebec, with Montreal and Sherbrooke calling for clear skies.

Some good news for worried eclipse enthusiasts – no rain is predicted for cities along the eclipse's path and above seasonal temperatures are expected.

"The interesting thing is, you will actually be able to feel the temperature drop during the eclipse," Phillips said.

Cities such as Niagara Falls and Kingston are expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors during the eclipse, which is expected to move through Ontario starting early Monday afternoon and into Quebec and the Maritimes before exiting continental North America on the coast of Newfoundland at 5:16 p.m. NST.

