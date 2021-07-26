OTTAWA -- Smoke from wildfires burning in northwestern Ontario will continue to hang over Ottawa tonight and on Tuesday before conditions begin to improve.

A smoky haze covered the Ottawa skyline on Monday, with high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the national capital region.

“High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible tonight into Tuesday. Smoke plumes may move over central and eastern Ontario from forest fires in northwestern Ontario,” said a statement from Environment Canada Monday afternoon.

“Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level. Conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday.”

Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement last week due to smoky air from the wildfires.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health,” said the special weather statement.

The forecast calls for a partly cloudy night with a chance of showers. Local smoke will hang over the city. Low 13 C.

Tuesday will see increasing cloudiness in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon. High 18 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Wednesday. High 25 C.

Rain is expected on Thursday.