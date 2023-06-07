Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third day

Ottawa has the worst quality of air of any major city in the world Wednesday morning, as a blanket of smoky haze from wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec covers Ottawa for a third straight day.

The smoky air is forcing schools to cancel outdoor recess, while health officials warn people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, children and people who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects due to the smoke.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Air quality may improve on Thursday before deteriorating again on Friday," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

Ottawa's air quality index is 267 at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to IQair, the worst quality of air of any major metropolitan area in the world. Delhi, India has an air quality index reading of 191, while New York is at 160.

Kingston has the worst air quality at 468.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says there has been an increase in visits to Ottawa hospital emergency rooms due to the smoky conditions.

"We've seen that increase over the last 24 hours. People with respiratory conditions like asthma and others might feel this first," Etches told CTV News Ottawa.

"But we also know from the data elsewhere that people with heart conditions, it can have an impact over time."

Etches recommends people "move indoors" for recreational activities during the poor quality days.

Etches says if you do wear a mask outdoors, you should wear an N95 mask.

"It's well fitted, doesn't have gaps," Etches said. "That can block more of the small particles. It doesn't change some of the gases that are in smoke; those gases are still going to come through but it can make a difference for some people.

The Air Quality Index shows a "very high risk" 10+ for Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index is at "high risk" 8 for Cornwall.

Ottawa weather

Environment Canada's forecast calls for "widespread smoke" today. High 17.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 20 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 22 C.