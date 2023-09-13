'Where dreams can take flight': The Snowbirds visit kids at CHEO

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to take flight this weekend at the Gatineau airshow, but days before, they made a special appearance at CHEO.

It was a surprise visit from some of the best pilots in the world.

And for Ottawa members of the Snowbirds team, like Capt. Erik Temple, it’s also an opportunity to thank CHEO.

"We thought it was really important to come to CHEO to visit with the kids and the staff here in Ottawa," says Temple. "Being from Ottawa myself, I received care here growing up and it was tremendous and a very important part of helping me get to where we are today."

The Snowbirds perform breathtaking maneuvers in the air, but on Wednesday, they needed different skills on the ground, playing air hockey and colouring airplanes with kids.

A Snowbird playing air hockey with a CHEO patient. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

"It means a lot to everybody here that they can meet some new people and talk about the things that they enjoy," said CHEO patient Logan Shaver.

"It was fun," added another CHEO patient.

The kids and the Snowbirds even got the chance to build and test paper airplanes together.

"It gives that little extra special thing that happens in the day," says Maureen Jones, CHEO child life coordinator. "And they get an opportunity to talk to them and find out more about what they're all about. I mean, it sounds like a fascinating profession that most of us wouldn't even consider."

The Snowbirds say a CHEO visit to hang out with kids is always a priority, non-stop destination.

"A big part of our mission is obviously to inspire," says Temple. "For us to visit with the kids here, talk airplanes, show a little bit about what we do, it's really important and, you know, this is where dreams can take flight."