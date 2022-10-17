The captain of the Ottawa Senators is hoping Canadian Tire Centre will be rocking for the home opener on Tuesday night.

After losing the first two games of the season on the road, the Senators will host the Boston Bruins for the home opener at Canadian Tire Centre. It is the first of five straight games in Ottawa for the club.

"It's going to be nice to get back. We are excited to see that place rocking. We need them to be loud," Brady Tkachuk said following the Senators game in Toronto Saturday night.

"We're definitely really excited to play in front of our home fans again."

As of Sunday evening, there were still some tickets available for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Meantime, the Senators are reminding fans that Canadian Tire Centre is cashless, and backpacks and large purses are prohibited inside the arena for all games and events.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to attend Senators games this season.

Tickets

Canadian Tire Centre is a mobile ticket venue.

"Guests are required to have their ticket loaded to their phone for entry scan," the Senators said.

No cash

The Ottawa Senators say Canadian Tire Centre is a cashless arena.

All major credit cards and debit are accepted inside the arena.

Reverse ATMs are available throughout the arena where fans will be able to insert cash and receive a physical card that will act like a debit or gift card at all concessions and restaurants within the arena.

Parking lots

The parking lots at Canadian Tire Centre are also cashless.

Fans can pre-purchase parking through Ticketmaster either as a stand-alone item or as an add-on to a game ticket.

No backpacks, bags, purses

The Ottawa Senators say in conjunction with NHL protocols, bags are restricted to clutch or wallet style bags smaller than 4"x6"x1.5". All bags will be subject to contactless security screening.

"Bags, backpacks, purses, totes, clear bags, fanny packs and camera bags are not permitted," the Senators said in a statement on the website. "Exceptions will be made for guests who require a bag for medical devices and childcare/diaper bags. Guests who have these bags will be required to enter at Gate 3."

Are masks required inside the CTC?

Fans and staff are not required to wear masks inside Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators say fans are "always encouraged" to wear masks inside the arena.