What you need to know about the vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa today

Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.

Tens of thousands of people packed the parliamentary precinct, LeBreton Flats, the ByWard Market and other areas of Ottawa on Canada Day, while anti-government protesters held a march through the Centretown neighbourhood.

"Given what we know and what we are faced with, we have taken an enhanced and extended posture that starts well before the 1st of July and extends well past to ensure we properly protect our city," interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said earlier this week.

Officers from Ottawa police, the OPP, RCMP and other municipal police forces will be stationed across the downtown area to monitor for any protests and to keep residents and visitors safe.

A motor vehicle control zone remains in effect this weekend in an area stretching from Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive in the east to Booth Street in the west and Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, along with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Wellington Street and Parkdale Avenue.

A look at the Motor Vehicle Control Zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day. (City of Ottawa/release)

The roads are not closed, but any motor vehicles taking part in any demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted.

There is no on-street parking or stopping on the roads in the control zone, and any motorists failing to follow the rules may be ticketed and towed.

Between 8 a.m. on Wednesday and 5 p.m. Friday, Ottawa Bylaw said 284 parking tickets had been issued and 79 vehicles towed.

"We have developed options for multiple scenarios," Bell said about policing the capital over Canada Day.