What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa on Canada Day.

TRANSIT SERVICE

OC Transpo and Para Transpo service will be free on Friday.

Transit users can enjoy no-charge service all day on the Confederation Line, buses and Para Transpo.

OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule, with additional buses available to provide more capacity on busy routes, and later evening service on many routes following the fireworks.

The Confederation Line will operate on a special Canada Day schedule and run from 6 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, with increased evening frequency.

Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Client Service Centres

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Friday

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed

Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Friday. Friday's collection will take place on Saturday

Multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection will be delayed the following week by one-day for the remainder of the week. Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday

Recreation and cultural services

Lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including Canada Day

Splash Pads are open daily

Wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Friday

Shenkman Arts Centre, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, the city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Friday

Other city of Ottawa Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Canada Day

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed on Canada Day

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed on Friday

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

The Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed

Community and Social Services

The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Station Road will be closed on Friday

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed on Friday

MUSEUMS

MALLS

Bayshore Shopping Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday

Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday Billings Bridge Mall – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday

– Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday Carlingwood Shopping Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday

Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday Place d'Orleans – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday

Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday Rideau Centre – OPEN Canada Day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Open Saturday and Sunday

Open Saturday and Sunday St. Laurent Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday

– Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday Tanger Outlets – OPEN Canada Day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Open Saturday and Sunday

Grocery Stores

The following grocery stores are open on Canada Day

Farm Boy at Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other grocery stores are closed on Canada Day.

BEER STORES

The following Beer Store locations will be open on Canada Day