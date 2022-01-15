Family members of some of the victims of Thursday's deadly explosion at a tanker truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Six people are believed to have died in the blast. Police confirmed one death on Friday and said that five other people were missing and presumed dead. Police are not releasing their identities, but say their families have been notified.

The explosion at Eastway Tank is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Ottawa's history.

Family members on social media have publicly identified two of the victims.

Kayla Ferguson was from Carleton Place. Her mother Janet said on Facebook shortly after the blast that she wasn't able to get ahold of her daughter, then later said she had received a call from police.

In a Facebook post Saturday, she said Kayla is lost but will never be forgotten.

"I'm so lost and numb inside," she wrote. "Your brother says he loves you too… You, Nana and Aunt Margret are together. You all take care of each other up there."

Rick Bastien, 57, of Luskville, Que., was publicly identified on social media by family on Friday.

"As I sit here and think of all the things he said to me, all the things we did, I have so much regret there wasn't more," his son Josh Bastien said in a Facebook post.

"My dad was one of a kind…the hardest working guy I knew ever."

Rick Bastien's Facebook page says he was a welder/fabricator/mechanic at Eastway Tank.

The investigation into what happened at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road Thursday afternoon is ongoing and recovery efforts at the heavily damaged site are underway.

Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd. is a custom manufacturer of tank trucks for both the North American and international markets and has been in business since 1968.

Neil Greene, the owner and president of the family-run business, said he is "completely devastated" and that the company remains in close contact with investigators to get to the bottom of what happened.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin and Jeremie Charron.