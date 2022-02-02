Trucks will remain on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa for yet another day as a core group of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators keep parts of the city shut down.

The protest, which began on Friday but saw the largest group of demonstrators on Saturday, shows no signs of ending, though Ottawa police have announced some arrests.

Last night, police said a 29-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Tuesday and charged with mischief under $5000 in connection with an incident on Saturday and a 37-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on Sunday and charged with carrying a weapon to a public meeting.

The arrests come as the number of protesters continues to decrease, with about 250 remaining on and around Parliament Hill, police said Tuesday night.

So far, police have confirmed 13 active investigations. They involve various allegations, including bribery, threats, assault and dangerous driving.

The Ottawa Police Service has set up a dedicated hotline to report any criminal activity related to the demonstration. Hate-motivated incidents can be reported to 613-236-1222 ext. 5015. Other crimes can be reported to 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.

Police said Tuesday that eight complaints have been made to the hotline, three of which are being investigated by hate crime investigators. Police also said "some progression" has been made in the investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial.

"We want to be very clear, both for the current demonstrations and any planned demonstrations: Illegal activity will not be tolerated," a media release said.

The Ottawa Police Service will be holding an information briefing for Members of Council and Ottawa Police Services Board members today from 2 to 4 p.m., during which Chief Peter Sloly will provide an update on the demonstration.

The Rideau Centre, in the heart of downtown, will remain closed for the remainder of the week because of the protest. In a statement, the mall's owner Cadillac Fairview says, “Out of an abundance of caution as the events in downtown Ottawa continue to progress and based on direction from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa, CF Rideau Centre will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week. The shopping centre expects to be closed from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6, pending any new guidance from Ottawa Police Services and the City of Ottawa.”

Three museums--The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, and the Canadian Museum of History--announced they would not be reopening today, as scheduled, because of the ongoing disruptions related to the demonstration, and would remain closed until Feb. 9.

Former Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau referred to the demonstration as "an occupation" of the city while speaking on CTV News at Noon Tuesday, but stressed he supported the actions of police to not inflame tensions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called on protesters to "move on", while Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino dismissed suggestions by Somerset ward Coun. Catherine McKenney to have the RCMP take over command of policing the demonstration from the Ottawa Police Service.

The city of Ottawa is turning its thoughts now to the weather. A system is expected to bring 10 to 20 cm of snow between now and Friday, which could create problems downtown if heavy trucks and other vehicles refuse to move.

"The City is currently reviewing different options and plans for snow clearing in the downtown area given the weather forecast for the coming days. As the situation with the demonstration remains fluid, contingencies are being put in place," a statement said Tuesday.