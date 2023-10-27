What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Trick or Treat with the Mayor
Trick or Treat with the Mayor is back at Ottawa City Hall on Saturday.
Meet a cast of costumed characters in the "Weird and Wonderful" Heritage Building between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Admission is a non-perishable item or cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank's Baby Basics Program.
For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks wrap up the CFL season Saturday night at TD Place.
It's Halloween and Fan Appreciation Night as the Redblacks host the Toronto Argonauts at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday: Dominique Fils-Aime in Babs Asper Theatre
- Saturday: Hawksley Workman with Murray A. Lightburn
- Saturday: Philippe B with Arielle Soucy
- Sunday: Spooky Symphony with the NAC Orchestra
For tickets and information, click here.
The Bronson Centre
Checkout the following events at the Bronson Centre this weekend:
- Friday: Dan Mangan
- Saturday: April Wine
Yes I Can – the Michelle Obama Musical
It's the final weekend to see the Michelle Obama Musical at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/yes-i-can-michelle-obama-musical.
Fall Wedding Show
Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding this weekend at the Ottawa Wedding Show.
The Fall Wedding Show features a range of Ottawa's leading wedding professionals under one roof at the EY Centre.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday.
Halloween Heist
Billings Estate National Historic Site hosts the Halloween Heist Saturday and Sunday.
"A ghoul has pulled off the perfect heist and all the party treats have gone missing. Put on your detective cap and help solve the case," says the city of Ottawa's website. "Explore the museum in a fun, self-guided adventure while completing games and activities along the way. Halloween costumes are encouraged!"
The Halloween Heist runs Saturday and Sunday.
A Barnyard Halloween
The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum hosts a Barnyard Halloween on Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy tasty treats made from pumpkin and corn, visit the bat cave, make a Halloween-craft and visit a spooky barn.
For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/a-barnyard-halloween.
Day of the Dead Festival
Check out the Day of the Dead Festival in the ByWard Market this weekend.
Special programming includes Mariachi performances, authentic Mexican cuisine, artisan market, folkloric dancers and more.
For more information, visit https://www.dayofthedeadfestival.ca/.
Trunk or Treat
Dreams Take Flight Ottawa hosts Trunk or Treat on Sunday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Giant Tiger Home Office on Walkley Road.
Entrance is by donation, with proceeds supporting Dreams Take Flight Ottawa.
Sawmill Haunt
Saunders Farm's Sawmill Haunt is at Lansdowne this weekend.
"The Sawmill" features the largest, longest, most terrifying walking experience produced by Saunders Farm.
It's open for 13 nights until Oct. 31, with 1,400 tickets available a night.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/sawmill-at-lansdowne/.
Pumpkins after Dark
Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.
See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.
For more information, click here.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The 32nd season of the Haunting Season wraps up this weekend at Saunders Farm.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
Joe Boo Evil Events
A spine-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.
Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.
For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween weekend at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Visit Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. this weekend for Acres of Terror.
Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Sunday
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Sunday.
Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno
Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno this weekend at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the historic village.
For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Fright continues at Fort Henry in Kingston until Halloween.
The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.
Kreepy Kemptville
Don’t miss Kreepy Kemptville in Old Town Kemptville on Saturday.
Visit participating businesses with a sign in the window for a special treat and other activities.
Kreepy Kemptville runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Kemptville.
Trunk or Treat in Arnprior
The second annual Trunk or Treat is set for Saturday at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior.
"An inclusive twist on traditional Halloween activities that provide a low sensory and welcoming environment."
Vehicles will be lined up on Saturday with the trunks open for trick or treaters.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market wraps up this weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Mary's Wedding
See Mary's Wedding at the Seaway Valley Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/marys-wedding/.
Cornwall Psychic and Crystal Fair
The Cornwall Psychic and Crystal Fair runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cornwall Civic Complex.
Check out psychics, mediums, palms readers, numerology, tarot card readers, intuitive healers and more.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/cornwall-psychic-crystal-fair-2/.
Craft Fair in Carleton Place
Get a start on your holiday shopping on Saturday at the Carleton Place Craft Fair.
Over 40 tables of quality crafts will be on display at the Carleton Place Arena.
Haunted Drive-Thru in Cornwall
The third annual Haunted Drive-Thru is set for Saturday night at Charlottenburgh Park in Cornwall.
The cost is $20 a vehicle. Little Spooks runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Big Scares set for 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1353725328578044.
Kingston Frontenacs
It's Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Kingston Frontenacs game Friday night.
The Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals at the Leon's Centre at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's rugby team hosts McGill in semi-final action Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels women's rugby team hosts Guelph in the OUA Championship. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at Nixon Field in Kingston.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Concordia on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.
The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team hosts UQTR on Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kingston's Memorial Centre.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts the OUA semi-finals on Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees face the Queen's Gaels in OUA football quarterfinal action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Richardson Stadium in Kingston.
The Queen's Gaels men's rugby team hosts Trent in OUA playoff action on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at Nixon Field in Kingston.
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts an OUA playoff game on Saturday. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at TAAG Park.
The Queen's Gaels women's soccer team hosts an OUA playoff game on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.
The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts Concordia on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's on Sunday. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
