What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators open their 2023-24 home schedule this weekend with back-to-back games at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the Senators face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
The Senators say Saturday's game will include home opener activities, including the $5 Molson product beer tent and various food offerings.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
Fall Rhapsody
Enjoy the fall colours at NCC parks and natural spaces across the national capital region.
Popular sites include Pink Lake and the Mer Bleue Bog.
The NCC is offering a free shuttle bus service from downtown Ottawa to Gatineau Park all weekend.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/free-ncc-shuttle-during-fall-rhapsody.
Fall Colours in Calabogie
Checkout the fall colours in Calabogie this weekend from the chairlift.
The Fall Colours Chairlift Ride will take you to the top of the mountain to take a few pictures as the leaves change colours.
For more information, visit https://www.calabogie.com/events/fall-colours/.
Poutinefest on Sparks
Enjoy the gravy, cheese and out of control toppings on poutine this weekend on Sparks Street.
Poutinefest on Sparks runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/poutinefest.
The Ottawa Pet Expo
Celebrate your pet this weekend at the Ottawa Pet Expo.
Ottawa's largest family pet show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.
For tickets and information, visit https://ottawapetexpo.ca/.
Ottawa Parent and Child Expo
It's the biggest and best parenting and kids expo in Otawa.
The Ottawa Parent and Child Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.
For more information, visit https://parentandchildexpo.ca/.
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy brings the Sonder Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
Kennedy is joined by special guest Valley.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/dermot-kennedy/.
The Festival of Small Halls
Enjoy big music in little places across eastern Ontario this weekend during the Festival of Small Halls.
Friday's lineup includes Mikhail Laxton at Elgin United Church, the Abrams at Norwood Old Town Hall and The Irish Descendants at Coronation Hall.
On Saturday, see Jenn Grant at Pontypool Community Centre, Julian Taylor in Tweed and the Abrams at Lakehurst Hall.
For tickets and full lineup information, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.
Bear Grease
The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Bear Grease until Saturday.
Bear Grease takes the 1978 musical, Grease, on an Indigenous joyride, according to the NAC's website.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33712.
Classic Albums Live at the NAC
The NAC popular music and variety presents Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin IV on Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34779.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday - Lyle Lovette and Leo Kottke Together On Stage
- Saturday – Ayrad at the NAC Fourth Stage
- Saturday – NAC Orchestra presents Wolfgang Sessions #21 – A Wild Night of Chamber Music
For tickets and information, click here. .
Le Bodyguard – the Musical
Le Bodyguard – the Musical is at the Theatre du Casino Lac-Leamy on Friday and Saturday.
The Bodyguard tells the story of a former Secret Service agent turned elite bodyguard, who is hired to unwillingly protect the superstar Rachel Marron from an anonymous stalker.
For tickets, visit https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/le-bodyguard-la-comedie-musicale.
Sawmill Haunt
Saunders Farm's Sawmill Haunt returns to Lansdowne this Halloween season.
"The Sawmill" features the largest, longest, most terrifying walking experience produced by Saunders Farm.
It's open for 13 nights until Oct. 31, with 1,400 tickets available a night.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/sawmill-at-lansdowne/.
Pumpkins after Dark
Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.
See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.
For more information, click here.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The 32nd season of the Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
Joe Boo Evil Events
A spike-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.
Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.
For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. hosts Acres of Terror this Halloween season.
Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Oct. 29.
Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno
Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the history village.
For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Fright is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.
The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.
613flea
Checkout 150 vendors on Saturday at 613flea.
The ever-changing marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!.
613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Aberdeen Pavilion.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blue Rodeo
Blue Rodeo performs at Kingston's Leon's Centre Saturday night.
The legendary alt-country rockers are on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its fifth studio album, Five Days in July.
For tickets, visit https://leonscentre.com/event/blue-rodeo-30-years-in-july/.
Gem Storm 2023
The 52nd annual Gem Storm 2023 is this weekend in Kingston.
The show and sale is at the event centre at St. Lawrence College.
For more information, visit https://www.mineralclub.ca/gem-storm.html.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The Queen's Gaels host the Gee-Gees in men's hockey action Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Bishop's in women's hockey action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host McMaster in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TD Place.
The Carleton Ravens host uOttawa and Waterloo for the Tri-Meet swimming on Saturday.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts Toronto Metropolitan on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Ontario Tech in women's soccer action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.
The Queen's Gaels women's soccer team hosts Trent on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.
The Carleton Ravens host the Gee-Gees in men's rugby action on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees host Concordia in women's rugby action on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens visit Queen's in hockey action on Saturday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
The Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts Ontario Tech on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts Toronto Metropolitan on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts Toronto Metropolitan on Sunday. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at TAAG Park.
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is highlighting the challenges faced by queer youth accessing mental health supports following the introduction of the 'Parents' Bill of Rights' in the legislature.