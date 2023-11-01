Here's when clocks go back one hour in Ottawa this weekend

Clocks will fall back one hour in Ottawa, Ontario and Quebec this weekend as daylight saving time ends.

The time change will happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, and clocks will go back one hour.

Here is what you need to know about the time change in Ottawa

When

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks go back one hour.

Daylight saving time starts again on March 10, 2024.

Sunrise/Sunset

With the clocks going back one hour, it means the sun will set earlier in Ottawa.

Sunrise is set for 6:47 a.m. on Sunday after the time change, compared to 7:46 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunset is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, compared to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The shortest day of the year in Ottawa will be Friday, Dec. 22, when the sun sets at 4:23 p.m.

OC Transpo

The end of daylight saving time on Sunday morning will mean some changes for OC Transpo.

Coun. Wilson Lo says to account for the extra 1 a.m. on Sunday, all OC Transpo service will repeat their 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. schedules after the time change.

"For example, the N75 Barrhaven Centre will depart Tunney's Pasture at 1:25 a.m. before the time change and at 1:25 a.m. after the time change," Lo said on Twitter.

🕑 Daylight savings time ends this Sunday 5 November (Saturday night). At 2:00 am, clocks will fall back to 1:00 am.



🚍 To account for the extra 1:00 am hour, all @OC_Transpo service will "repeat" their 1:00 am to 2:00 am schedules after the time change. — Wilson Lo (@WilsonLo24) October 30, 2023

Calls to end the time change

In 2020, the Ontario Legislature passed a bill from former Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts to make daylight saving time permanent.

Ontario will only end the bi-annual time change if Quebec and New York State follow.

In Quebec, the Parti Québécois is calling on the province to eliminate the time change.

In March, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo