OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Christmas in November

Celebrate Christmas in November at the Carp Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market extended the market season for two additional Saturdays this year – Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

The two November Saturdays will be the "Christmas In November" Market's and will replace the traditional Christmas market in December.

For more information, visit www.carpfarmersmarket.ca

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Add some lights to your holidays at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

Orleans United Church Christmas Bazaar

Shop for handmade goods from the comfort of home.

The Orleans United Church has moved its annual Bazaar online this year.

The Bazaar runs until Dec. 5.

For more information, visit https://oucchristmasmarket.ca/

Merrickville's Handmade Christmas Makers Market

Merrickville's Handmade Christmas Makers Market is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dispersed throughout Merrickville, pockets of makers amongst the shops and restaurants. Spend the day in the village and make your Homemade Christmas dreams come true.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/811782616254299

Fridays at the Fourth

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Fridays at the Fourth.

This week, Fridays at the Fourth Live from the Legion in Mahone Bay, NS with Jennah Barry.

The free livestream performance begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27671

NAC Orchestra - Curiosity, Genius, and the Search for Petula Clark

Enjoy a performance by the National Arts Centre Orchestra from your home Saturday night.

Join the NAC Orchestra on a musical journey of discovery and delight as it explores repertoire ranging from classical to contemporary-bringing to life the incredible talents of diverse artists.

The free livestream performance by the NAC Orchestra begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27732

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival

The TD Ottawa Jazz Festival presents four in-person, as well as live streamed shows this weekend at Arts Court Theatre.

Nov. 13, 6 p.m. – Miguel De Armas Quartet

Nov. 13, 8:30 p.m. – Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Nov. 14, 6 p.m. – Roddy Ellias, John Geggie, Michel Delage, Kevin Turcotte, Tara Davidson

Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. – Whitehourse

For tickets and details on the live streaming, visit www.ottawajazzfestival.com

Ottawa Canadian Film Festival

The Ottawa Canadian Film Festival is holding this year's festival online Nov 13-15 and Nov 20-22.

Each weekend program provides you the opportunity to rent either a feature film or shorts selected by the jury in the run-up to this year's festival.

For more information, visit https://ocanfilmfest.ca/

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk's Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Marvest

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa. Marvest continues until Nov. 27.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is closed this weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the Outaouais.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Farmers Markets