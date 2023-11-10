What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 10-12

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa, click here.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators hosts the Calgary Flames Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m. Friday night is Country Night at the 67's game, with $2.50 beers during the first period and the Zachary Martin Trio performing.

On Sunday, the 67's take on the Sarnia Sting at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Canadian University women's soccer championship

Queen's University in Kingston hosts the U Sports women's soccer championship this weekend.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information and tickets, visit https://gaels.universitytickets.com/.

Crave Food and Wine Festival

Enjoy tasty food and sip on delicious wine this weekend at the Crave Food and Wine Festival at the Shaw Centre.

Restaurants, breweries and distilleries are on display Friday and Saturday.

For tickets, visit https://www.craveottawa.ca/.

Cinderella

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens presents Cinderella at the National Arts Centre.

"Created in 2011 by choreographer Jayne Smeulders, then principal dancer with the West Australian Ballet, this piece set to Prokofiev’s score pays homage to the Brothers Grimm’s tale and showcases the talent and elegance of Les Grands Ballets’ performers," the NAC website says.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33693.

The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time

The NAC English Theatre presents the Last Epistle of Tightrope Time until Saturday.

"The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time is a profound opportunity to witness a legendary Black Canadian artist, ushering the audience on an intimate journey through the town square, the church and through the mind of a Black homosexual man," the NAC website says. "This work gifts audiences a rare occasion to behold the resiliency and dynamism of the human spirit."

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33678.

Shows at the NAC this weekend

Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend

Friday: Joly at the NAC Fourth Stage

For tickets and information, click here.

Love From a Stranger

See Love From a Stranger at the Ottawa Little Theatre until Nov. 11.

The play by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper is directed by Sarah Hearn.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/love-from-a-stranger/.

The Great Gatsby Play

The University of Ottawa Theatre Club presents the Great Gatsby Play on Friday and Saturday at the Gladstone.

For tickets, visit https://www.thegladstone.ca/the-great-gatsby/.

Ottawa Farmers' Market

The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.

Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

For tickets and tour times, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Kingston Pen Tours

Take a guided tour of Kingston Penitentiary until Nov. 26.

It's a chance to go behind the walls of Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison.

For tickets, visit https://www.kingstonpentour.com/

Mary's Wedding

See Mary's Wedding at the Seaway Valley Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/marys-wedding/.

Burger Love

Burger Love is underway at restaurants in Cornwall until Nov. 17.

It's a 10-day event where local restaurants put their unique spin on a classic hamburger.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/burger-love-14/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.

The Olympiques host Quebec Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Sarnia Sting Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

University athletics

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Queen's Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.

The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts RMC Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.

The Queen's Gaels host Trent in volleyball action Friday and Saturday night at the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m. on both nights.

The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts RMC on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts UQAM on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The Carleton Ravens host Queen's in men's hockey action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.

The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Concordia on Sunday. Game time at 2 p.m. at Minto Sports Complex.