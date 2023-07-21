What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 21-23

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Commissionaires Ottawa Open

The PGA Tour Canada is at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Ottawa this weekend for the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.

The tournament benefits Soldier On.

For tickets and information, visit ottawaopen.golf.

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle is at Saunders Farm in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday.

Big Bounce Canada is 25,000 sq. ft. of inflatable fun and entertainment for all ages.

For tickets, visit https://thebigbouncecanada.ca/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the Florence Y'alls this weekend at RCGT Park.

Friday night is Rock Night with fireworks after the game, while Saturday is Pride Night.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.

Ottawa Lebanese Festival

Celebrate the very best in Middle Eastern cuisine this weekend at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival.

The festival celebrates the rich diversity of Ottawa's Lebanese community, with food, Middle Eastern entertainment and heritage.

The Ottawa Lebanese Festival is at the Saint Elias Centre.

For information, visit https://www.ottawalebanesefestival.com/.

Ottawa Chamberfest

Ottawa Chamberfest continues until Aug. 3.

It's the largest chamber music festival in the world, featuring the genre's top ensembles from Canada and around the world.

For tickets and information, visit www.chamberfest.com.

Ottawa Asian Festival Night Market

The Ottawa Asian Festival Night Market is on Sparks Street this weekend.

See K-pop dancers, musicians and street food chefs specializing in the most unique and trendy Asian dishes this weekend.

For more information, visit https://ottawaasianfest.com/.

Carivibe Ottawa Caribbean Carnival

Ottawa's biggest Caribbean beach bash is this weekend in Ottawa.

Reach the Beach is Saturday at Petrie Island, and events will be held at other venues all weekend.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/carivibe-2023-single-event-tickets-pick-your-events-below-tickets-594821646557.

Gatineau Beer Fest

Festibiere Gatineau continues until July 29 at Place des festivals Zibi Gatineau.

Taste some 350 craft beers from Quebec and Ontario brewers during the festival.

For more information, visit https://www.festibiere.ca/.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

A Company of Fools

A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.

For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue, is open daily for active transportation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

613flea

Don't miss 613flea on Saturday at Lansdowne Park.

The ever-changing marketplace features 140 vendors, selling eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season is underway. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's exhibit, Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/

Travelling Bricks

Don't miss Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kemptville Live Music Festival

The Kemptville Live Music Festival continues all weekend at Kemptville College.

See Blue Rodeo Friday night, Melissa Etheridge Saturday night and Harlequin on Sunday.

For information, visit www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com.

Skiff Week

See sailing this weekend in Kingston.

It's Cork Skiff Week and 29er Canadian Championship and 505 Canadian Championships.

For more information, visit https://cork.org/.

Lansdowne Fair

The 159th Lansdowne Fair is this weekend in Lansdowne.

Don't miss the midway, Super Dogs, Seniors Day and more.

For more information, visit https://www.lansdownefair.ca/.

Ryan Gosling

Friday is Ryan Gosling Day in Cornwall, celebrating the career and contributions of the actor, musician and advocate for equality.

For information on events and movie screenings, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/ryan-gosling-day/.

Barn Dance

Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard hosts an old-fashioned barn dance on Saturday.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/barn-dance/.