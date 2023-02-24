What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 24-26

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of February.

Just a reminder, the Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed.

Ottawa Boat and Outdoors Show

It's the unofficial kick-off to summer this weekend, with the Ottawa Boat and Outdoors Show at the EY Centre.

Check out the latest in boats, fishing gear, power sports, paddle sports or accessories at the 48th edition of the show.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawabos.ca/.

Nor-Am Cup Races

Over 150 alpine ski racers will be competing this weekend in the Nor-Am Cup Races at Camp Fortune and Mont Ste-Marie.

The races will be held on Friday, with the Giant Slalmon events held at Mont-Ste Marie and the SL races at Camp Fortune.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

On Friday night, the 67's host the Windsor Spitfires at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's face Mississauga at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Reggae Roots

The National Arts Centre Orchestra's Pops Series presents Reggae Roots Friday and Saturday night.

"Explore the evolution of Jamaica’s most famous export in Reggae Roots, and discover the people, sounds, and stories of the musical movement that grew to influence music around the globe," says the NAC website.

Jamaican-born Halifax-based vocalist Jah'Mila joins conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser and the NAC Orchestra.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30536.

Fridays at the Fourth

The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Magi Merlin.

See Magi Merlin perform Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33138

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett brings his "Bring the Bar to You Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

Rhett is joined by special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/thomas-rhett/.

Il Divo

The international supergroup Il Divo takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Sunday evening.

With songs in four languages, their debut album Il Divo became a Top 4 sensation in 19 countries.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32619.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in levels of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.

On Friday night, the Frontenacs host Mississauga at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Kingston faces the Windsor Spitfires at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice at the Slush Puppie Centre Sunday afternoon.

The Olympiques host Rouyn-Noranda at 3 p.m.

University sports

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal on Saturday in game two of the RSEQ semifinal. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Minto Sportsplex.

The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team faces UQTR Saturday night in Game 2 of the second round playoff series. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday at Montpetit Hall.

The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday night at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 8 p.m.

The Queen's women's basketball team hosts Brock in OUA quarterfinal action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m.