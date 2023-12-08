What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 8-10

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a full list of Christmas attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

Mayor's Christmas Celebration

The city of Ottawa presents the 21st annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall on Saturday.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides and ice skate on the Rink of Dreams.

The Christmas Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.

Carp Santa Claus Parade

The 14th annual Carp Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

The parade will support the West Carleton Food Access Centre.

For more information, visit https://hca-carp.ca/2023-santa-claus-parade/.

Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus will visit Metcalfe on Sunday.

The Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade begins at 2 p.m.

Santa Claus parades in eastern Ontario

Here is a list of Santa Claus parades in the region this weekend:

Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade – 5 p.m. Saturday

Huntley Community Association Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 6 p.m.

Fitzroy Harbour Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For a full list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Peterborough Petes Friday night at the Arena at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Home Alone in Concert

Celebrate the holidays with Home Alone in Concert with the NAC Orchestra.

This beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to pictures by the NAC Orchestra.

Home Alone in Concert runs Friday and Saturday at the National Arts Centre. There are two performances on Saturday (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.).

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33658.

A Tyler Shaw Christmas

Tyler Shaw performs at the National Arts Centre Friday night.

In 2021, Shaw released his first holiday album, A Tyler Shaw Christmas. In 2022, Shaw released "This Christmas", and will release new holiday music this year.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34937.

Chelsea Handler

See Chelsea Handler at the Arena at TD Place Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/chelsea-handler-the-lbb-tour/.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Choir! Choir! Choir! and the NAC present "Un-Silent Night," an epic holiday sing along.

Celebrate the holidays with Choir! Choir! Choir! on Sunday at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/35101.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Saturday: Jeff Rogers – Dream Job album release

Saturday: Antoine L Collins

Sunday: FanFair 2023 with the NAC Orchestra musicians (free)

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/calendar/list/2023/12.

Ottawa Christmas Market

The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne Park.

Enjoy music, food, workshops and shop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of entertainment and events, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/schedule/.

Ottawa Farmers' Market

The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.

Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613Holiday Night Market

Don't miss the 613Holiday Night Market Friday night at Lansdowne.

There will be holiday cheer all around from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Originals Christmas Craft Sale

The Signatures Originals Christmas Craft Sale runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

Over 175 artists, artisans, makers and designers will be on display all weekend.

For more information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/originals-christmas-craft-sale-4/.

Scrooge's Christmas

New Opera Lyra presents Scrooge's Christmas on Saturday night at Rideau Park United Church.

For more information, visit https://www.newoperalyra.ca/2023-24season.

A Christmas Carol

See a Christmas Carol adapted and performed by Pierre Brault.

The show runs until Dec. 17 at St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts.

For tickets, click here.

The Nutcracker

Ballet Jorgen presents The Nutcracker at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday and Saturday.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/nutcracker-canadian-tradition.

Ottawa Little Theatre

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley.

It's an adaptation of a great classic bringing Dickens iconic characters to heart-warming life.

See A Christmas Carol until Dec. 16.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/a-christmas-carol-scrooge-and-marley/.

Benevolence

See Benevolence at the Great Canadian Theatre Company until Dec. 17.

Benevolence won the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama and is written by Fanny Britt.

For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/benevolence.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, click here.

A Tyler Shaw Christmas in Kingston

Celebrate the Christmas season with Tyler Shaw in Kingston on Friday night.

See Shaw at the Broom Factory in Kingston at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Kingston Holiday Market

It's the second weekend for the Kingston Holiday Market at the Tett Centre.

All new vendors will be on display Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

A Christmas Story

See a Christmas Story at the Domino Theatre in Kingston on Friday and Saturday.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.dominotheatre.com/.

Home for the Holidays

See Home for the Holidays at the Upper Canada Playhouse until Dec. 17.

It's a holiday family concert from Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band.

For tickets, visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/#.

Deck the Ha Ha Halls

The Aultsville Theatre hosts Deck the Ha Ha Halls, a night of standup comedy in Cornwall Saturday night.

Money raised supports the St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre rehab floor construction.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/deck-the-ha-ha-halls/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques face Rimouski twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Friday's game is at 7 p.m., while Saturday's game is at 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.