What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For a full list of Christmas attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Mayor's Christmas Celebration
The city of Ottawa presents the 21st annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall on Saturday.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides and ice skate on the Rink of Dreams.
The Christmas Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.
For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.
Carp Santa Claus Parade
The 14th annual Carp Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
The parade will support the West Carleton Food Access Centre.
For more information, visit https://hca-carp.ca/2023-santa-claus-parade/.
Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus will visit Metcalfe on Sunday.
The Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade begins at 2 p.m.
Santa Claus parades in eastern Ontario
Here is a list of Santa Claus parades in the region this weekend:
- Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade – 5 p.m. Saturday
- Huntley Community Association Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 6 p.m.
- Fitzroy Harbour Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
For a full list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Peterborough Petes Friday night at the Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Home Alone in Concert
Celebrate the holidays with Home Alone in Concert with the NAC Orchestra.
This beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to pictures by the NAC Orchestra.
Home Alone in Concert runs Friday and Saturday at the National Arts Centre. There are two performances on Saturday (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.).
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33658.
A Tyler Shaw Christmas
Tyler Shaw performs at the National Arts Centre Friday night.
In 2021, Shaw released his first holiday album, A Tyler Shaw Christmas. In 2022, Shaw released "This Christmas", and will release new holiday music this year.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34937.
Chelsea Handler
See Chelsea Handler at the Arena at TD Place Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/chelsea-handler-the-lbb-tour/.
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Choir! Choir! Choir! and the NAC present "Un-Silent Night," an epic holiday sing along.
Celebrate the holidays with Choir! Choir! Choir! on Sunday at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/35101.
National Arts Centre
Here is a list of events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:
- Saturday: Jeff Rogers – Dream Job album release
- Saturday: Antoine L Collins
- Sunday: FanFair 2023 with the NAC Orchestra musicians (free)
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/calendar/list/2023/12.
Ottawa Christmas Market
The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne Park.
Enjoy music, food, workshops and shop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For a full list of entertainment and events, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/schedule/.
Ottawa Farmers' Market
The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.
Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613Holiday Night Market
Don't miss the 613Holiday Night Market Friday night at Lansdowne.
There will be holiday cheer all around from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Ottawa Christmas Market.
Originals Christmas Craft Sale
The Signatures Originals Christmas Craft Sale runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.
Over 175 artists, artisans, makers and designers will be on display all weekend.
For more information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/originals-christmas-craft-sale-4/.
Scrooge's Christmas
New Opera Lyra presents Scrooge's Christmas on Saturday night at Rideau Park United Church.
For more information, visit https://www.newoperalyra.ca/2023-24season.
A Christmas Carol
See a Christmas Carol adapted and performed by Pierre Brault.
The show runs until Dec. 17 at St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts.
For tickets, click here.
The Nutcracker
Ballet Jorgen presents The Nutcracker at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/nutcracker-canadian-tradition.
Ottawa Little Theatre
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley.
It's an adaptation of a great classic bringing Dickens iconic characters to heart-warming life.
See A Christmas Carol until Dec. 16.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/a-christmas-carol-scrooge-and-marley/.
Benevolence
See Benevolence at the Great Canadian Theatre Company until Dec. 17.
Benevolence won the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama and is written by Fanny Britt.
For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/benevolence.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, click here.
A Tyler Shaw Christmas in Kingston
Celebrate the Christmas season with Tyler Shaw in Kingston on Friday night.
See Shaw at the Broom Factory in Kingston at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Kingston Holiday Market
It's the second weekend for the Kingston Holiday Market at the Tett Centre.
All new vendors will be on display Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, click here.
A Christmas Story
See a Christmas Story at the Domino Theatre in Kingston on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.dominotheatre.com/.
Home for the Holidays
See Home for the Holidays at the Upper Canada Playhouse until Dec. 17.
It's a holiday family concert from Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band.
For tickets, visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/#.
Deck the Ha Ha Halls
The Aultsville Theatre hosts Deck the Ha Ha Halls, a night of standup comedy in Cornwall Saturday night.
Money raised supports the St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre rehab floor construction.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/deck-the-ha-ha-halls/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques face Rimouski twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Friday's game is at 7 p.m., while Saturday's game is at 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 8-10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberal refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Two months into war, a Palestinian doctor and an Israeli activist's son unite in calls for peace
After two months of war, a Palestinian doctor and the son of an Israeli activist, are united in a common call for peace.
Ottawa announces $5.5M for health worker well-being and foreign medical grads
Ottawa has announced nearly $5.5 million in new funding to address health worker well-being and speed up the application process for international medical graduates who want to work in Canada.
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say
The suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a list of targets at the school and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, police said Thursday.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
St. Stephen looks to next steps following state of emergency termination
Social Development Minister Jill Green says a temporary solution for the homeless crisis in St. Stephen could come as soon as Friday morning.
Toronto
-
'We're clearly in a wave': Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater signal is more than double what it was at this time last year
COVID-19 viral activity in Ontario as measured by the province’s wastewater signal is now more than double what it was at this time last year and health officials are raising concerns about what could be a challenging few weeks heading into the holidays.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada
The majority of confirmed Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.
-
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
'Beautiful' conditions across London, Ont. region Friday
Comfortable conditions are expected across midwestern Ontario Friday.
-
Quality of life continues to decline, according to Londoners
There’s no sugar coating the results of an annual survey of Londoners conducted on behalf of city hall. According to telephone interviews, more and more report their “quality of life” has declined.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
These Manitoba communities broke heat records Wednesday
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Four charged following stabbing death on Main Street: Winnipeg police
Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man one week ago.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Local OHL players prepare for IIHF World Junior Championship
The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner - an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
It might be a little cold and wet now but we're set to warm up again
We are done with the bulk of the snowfall but still, a little more is possible.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature wraps up fall sitting, passes pension-exit legislation
Alberta politicians wrapped up the fall sitting of the legislature in the early hours Thursday, with Premier Danielle Smith's government cutting off debate to pass a bill mandating a referendum be held before the province could quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Old Strathcona business association expands vandalism grant program, asks governments for more support
A southside business association is expanding a program to help shops in its neighbourhood deal with damage from vandalism.
Vancouver
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
Regina
-
Accusations of anti-Semitism fly from floor of legislature on final day of fall sitting
Accusations flew across the floor of the legislature on the final day of the fall sitting as the government accused the NDP of being anti-Semitic, leading to an MLA being expelled from the legislature.
-
'Expect damage': Regina couple watch police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
'We're not in the panic zone yet': Mission Ridge prepares for ski season amid lack of snow
Hitting the slopes at Mission Ridge is a winter tradition for many in southern Saskatchewan.