What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For a full list of Christmas attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.
Manotick Santa Claus
Santa Claus visits Manotick Friday night for the Manotick Santa Claus Parade.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will travel down Manotick Main Street.
Richmond Santa Claus Parade
The Richmond Village Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Stittsville Santa Claus Parade
The Stittsville Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade will run along Stittsville Main Street from Brown's YIG to Carleton Cathcart.
Gatineau Santa Claus Parade
The Gatineau Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 6 p.m.
The parade will begin at Rue Principale and Rue Front, travel along Rue Principale to Boul. Wilfrid-Lavigne, and then travel along Boul. Wilfrid Lavigne and Rue Leguerrier.
For more information, visit http://www.paradehohoho.com/en/.
Santa Claus parades in eastern Ontario
Here is a list of Santa Claus parades in the region this weekend:
- Pakenham – Saturday at 1 p.m.
- Perth Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Renfrew Santa Claus Parade – Saturday at 6 p.m.
- North Dundas Parade of Lights – Saturday at 7 p.m. in Winchester
- Petawawa Santa Claus Parade – 7 p.m. on Saturday
- Clarence-Rockland Christmas Parade of Lights – Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
- Almonte Santa Claus Night Parade – Sunday at 5 p.m.
For a full list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Seattle Kraken Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
On Saturday, the 67's host the Flint Firebirds at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, the North Bay Battalion are at TD Place for a 2 p.m. game. Sunday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, with fans invited to bring a teddy bear for Toy Mountain.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
The Nutcracker
Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents the Nutcracker at the National Arts Centre.
See the Nutcracker, featuring the National Arts Centre Orchestra, until Sunday. Performances on Saturday and Sunday are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33709.
English Dancer
The NAC English Theatre presents Prison Dancer on Friday and Saturday.
It's the NAC English Theatre revival of the Citadel Theatre Production.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33675.
The Nutcracker at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe
Les Petits Ballets presents The Nutcracker at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/nutcracker-les-petits-ballets.
The Festival of Small Halls
The Festival of Small Halls features big music in a little place across eastern Ontario this weekend.
For a list of concerts and venues, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.
A Christmas Carol
See A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
Caithream Celtic Dance Fusion returns to Ottawa with their Celtic twist on Dickens' classic holiday tale.
For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/christmas-carol-ghost-story.
Star Wars
The FILMharmonic Orchestra presents Star Wars: A New Hope in concert at TD Place Friday night.
The Oscar-winning score by John Williams will be performed live by 78 musicians.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/star-wars-a-new-hope-in-concert/.
Ottawa Christmas Market
It's the second weekend for the Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne Park.
Enjoy music, food, workshops and shop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For a full list of entertainment and events, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/schedule/.
Ottawa Farmers' Market
The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.
Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea Christmas Market
The 613flea Christmas Market is at Carleton University this weekend.
Don't miss the annual magical makers market at Carleton on Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Two hundred handpicked vendors will be on display, with holiday-themed and gift-worthy items.
For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.
613Holiday Night Market
Don't miss the 613Holiday Night Market Friday night at Lansdowne.
There will be holiday cheer all around from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Ottawa Christmas Market.
Watson's Mill Christmas Market
It's the final weekend for the Christmas Craft Market at Watson's Mill and Dickinson House in Manotick.
Visit artisans, artists, crafters and more on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://watsonsmill.com/events/.
Orléans Holiday Arts Market
Celebrate the festive season at the Orléans Holiday Arts Market on Saturday and Sunday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
Shop unique gift ideas brought to you by creative, local vendors.
The market is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kanata Central BIA Holiday Craft Fair
Support local this holiday season at the Kanata Central BIA Holiday Craft Fair on Sunday.
The fair is at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Kanata Avenue.
For more information, visit https://kanatacentral.com/events/kanata-central-bia-holiday-craft-fair.
Cumberland Christmas Market
The Cumberland Christmas Market will be held at four different locations on Saturday.
Over 100 vendors will be offering a variety of foods and handmade artisan goods.
The four locations are:
- R.J. Kennedy Community Centre (1115 Dunning Road)
- Ahmadiyya Community Centre (2620 Market Street)
- St. Andrew's United Church (2557 Old Montreal Road)
- Da Artisti Studio and Gallery (2565 Old Montreal Road)
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
A Christmas Story
See a Christmas Story at the Domino Theatre in Kingston on Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $20 plus surcharge.
For more information, visit https://www.dominotheatre.com/.
Kingston Holiday Market
The Kingston Holiday Market kicks off this weekend at the Tett Centre.
More than 55 vendors will be on display on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, click here.
Light Up the Night
Celebrate the Christmas season at the Light Up the Night on Friday in Almonte.
It's a open-air concert featuring fabulous guests and a breathtaking display of fireworks.
The vendors open at 6:30 p.m., with the stage show set to begin at 7 p.m.
Cornwall Christmas Market
Don't miss the annual Christmas Market in Cornwall on Sunday.
Over 125 vendors will be on display at the Cornwall Square.
For more information, click here.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques face Rimouski twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Friday's game is at 7 p.m., while Saturday's game is at 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenancs are home twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.
On Friday night, the Frontenacs host North Bay at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Flint Firebirds visit Kingston for a 2 p.m. game.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
University athletics
The Queen's Gaels host Guelph in OUA basketball action Friday night at the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Brock Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey hosts Guelph on Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels women's hockey team hosts Western Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Guelph on Saturday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Brock on Saturday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels face Algoma in OUA basketball action Saturday night at the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host Windsor in OUA women's hockey action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
