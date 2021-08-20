Advertisement
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 20-22
People visit the Canadian Museum of Nature as Ontario enters phase 3 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
ATLETICO OTTAWA
Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC Saturday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/
SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW
It's the final weekend for the Casino Lac Leamy's Sound of Light Show at the Canadian Museum of History.
Fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River Friday and Saturday night.
For more information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en.
TD OTTAWA JAZZ FESTIVAL
Enjoy the sounds of jazz in-person and from the comfort of your home during the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.
The TD Summer Virtual Festival is a paid, virtual series, where you must buy a ticket to access the show.
Tickets are also available for the in-person concert series called OLG Free the Jazz, taking place at venues across Ottawa until Sunday.
For more information, visit ottawajazzfestival.com.
BEYOND VAN GOGH
Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before.
Don't miss Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park until Sept. 16. The visit will take an hour with final entry one hour before close.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vangoghottawa.com.
CHEF'S TABLE
The Chef's Table is a local farm to table feast. Experience innovative Canadian cuisine from the resident chefs program at the National Arts Centre's 1 Elgin Patio along the Rideau Canal.
The Chef's Table, presented by the Festival of Small Halls, continues this weekend and Aug. 26 to 28.
For tickets, visit thefestivalofsmallhalls.com
MUSEUMS
For more information, visit each museum's website.
- Museum of Nature is open (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum is open (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canadian War Museum is open.
- Canadian Museum of History is open.
- National Gallery of Canada is open
- The Diefenbunker is open
OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS
Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.
Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.
For more information, visit www.nature.ca
COOL OFF
Beaches and splash pads are open across the national capital region.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are open daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.
Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.
In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.
Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.
Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.
DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE
It's the final weekend for the Drive-In Movie Experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
On Sunday, do not miss Forrest Gump.
For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies
RUSSELL FAIR
The Russell Fair is this weekend at the Russell Fairgrounds.
Don't miss the agricultural showcase and outdoor attractions on Saturday. On Sunday, checkout the Super Gymkhana Western Games.
For more information, visit https://russellfair.com
INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE
Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.
The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.
For ticket information, visit interzip.ca
CAMP FORTUNE
Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.
Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.
For more information, visit campfortune.com
NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS
The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.
Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS
The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.
HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU
You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.
For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt
For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring
PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE
The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Colonel By Drive for active transportation this summer.
Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicles daily until Sept. 6 from Daly Avenue to Canal Woods Terrance.
BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET
The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.
For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca
OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN
The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.
Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/
CARP MARKET
The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.
It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.
Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com
METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.
The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.
OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/
SAUNDERS FARM
Enjoy a campfire and find your way through the maze at Saunders Farm.
Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering. Also, checkout Maze Days every weekend of the summer.
For more information, visit saundersfarm.com
A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE
Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.
The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.
For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com
OTTAWA BOAT TOURS
Boat tours are underway in Ottawa-Gatineau this summer.