OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/

SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW

It's the final weekend for the Casino Lac Leamy's Sound of Light Show at the Canadian Museum of History.

Fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River Friday and Saturday night.

For more information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en.

TD OTTAWA JAZZ FESTIVAL

Enjoy the sounds of jazz in-person and from the comfort of your home during the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.

The TD Summer Virtual Festival is a paid, virtual series, where you must buy a ticket to access the show.

Tickets are also available for the in-person concert series called OLG Free the Jazz, taking place at venues across Ottawa until Sunday.

For more information, visit ottawajazzfestival.com.

BEYOND VAN GOGH

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before.

Don't miss Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park until Sept. 16. The visit will take an hour with final entry one hour before close.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vangoghottawa.com.

CHEF'S TABLE

The Chef's Table is a local farm to table feast. Experience innovative Canadian cuisine from the resident chefs program at the National Arts Centre's 1 Elgin Patio along the Rideau Canal.

The Chef's Table, presented by the Festival of Small Halls, continues this weekend and Aug. 26 to 28.

For tickets, visit thefestivalofsmallhalls.com

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

COOL OFF

Beaches and splash pads are open across the national capital region.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are open daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.

In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

It's the final weekend for the Drive-In Movie Experience at Wesley Clover Parks.

On Sunday, do not miss Forrest Gump.

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

RUSSELL FAIR

The Russell Fair is this weekend at the Russell Fairgrounds.

Don't miss the agricultural showcase and outdoor attractions on Saturday. On Sunday, checkout the Super Gymkhana Western Games.

For more information, visit https://russellfair.com

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca

CAMP FORTUNE

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.

Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.

For more information, visit campfortune.com

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Colonel By Drive for active transportation this summer.

Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicles daily until Sept. 6 from Daly Avenue to Canal Woods Terrance.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire and find your way through the maze at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering. Also, checkout Maze Days every weekend of the summer.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

OTTAWA BOAT TOURS

Boat tours are underway in Ottawa-Gatineau this summer.