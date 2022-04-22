What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 22-24

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA COLLEGE LIFE AND BACKYARD SHOW

The Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.

Meet exhibitors showing docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, green solutions, water toys and more.

For more information, visit https://shows.cottagelife.com/ottawa-cottage-life-backyard-show/.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadians Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC Sunday afternoon at TD Place. Game time is 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

IMAGINE DRAGONS

Imagine Dragons bring the Mercury World Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

Show time is 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/imagine-dragons/.

THE GLORIOUS SONS

The Glorious Sons bring the Unfinished Business Tour to the Arena at TD Place.

The Glorious Sons will be joined by special guest JJ Wilde on Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-glorious-sons/.

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Zinnia Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30611.

BRUCE COCKBURN

Bruce Cockburn performs a 50th anniversary concert Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

It's been 50 years since Cockburn's first album came out. Cockburn will perform songs from each decade that he's made records in.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25439.

UNDERCURRENTS

Ottawa Fringe presents Undercurrents this weekend.

The winter festival shows the best original, contemporary theatre being created by Ottawa performers and visiting artists.

For more information, visit undercurrentsfestival.ca.

OTTAWA GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Grassroots Festival continues until Sunday across the capital.

The festival is a non-profit, community-based, volunteer-run organization dedicated to cultivating community at the local level. Performances include The Blind and The Beautiful, Angelique Francis, Twin Flames, Rick Fines, the Mavens and many more.

For more information, visit https://ottawagrassrootsfestival.com/festival-info/.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.