WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms

WestJet has cancelled some flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots.

The Calgary-based airline started to cancel flights across the country as talks with the pilots' union remained at a "critical impasse," WestJet said Thursday.

Pilots with WestJet and its Swoop subsidiary are set to walk off the job at 3 a.m. Friday after the Air Line Pilots Association issued a strike notice.

"As the WestJet Group prepares for labour action by WestJet and Swoop pilots, the airline has started taking down its network," WestJet said.

The airline is parking the majority of its 737 and 787 fleet, "in a measured, phased and safe approach", according to the airline.

According to the Ottawa International Airport website, four WestJet flights have been cancelled so far Thursday. Two more departures are cancelled out of Ottawa on Friday.

"We do not recommend passengers come to the airport if there is a strike," the Ottawa Airport said on its website.

WestJet is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"We deeply regret the disruption this will have on the travel plans of our guests and the communities and businesses that rely on our critical air service," Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO, said in a statement.

"We remain at a critical impasse with the union and have been left with no choice but to begin taking the painful steps of preparing for the reality of a work stoppage."

WestJet is offering a $0 one-time fee waiver for passengers to change or cancel their trip.

With files from The Canadian Press